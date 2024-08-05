TrueBlue Inc (TBI) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Falls Short at $396M, GAAP EPS Net Loss of $3.45

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Economic Uncertainty

Summary
  • Revenue: $396 million, fell short of estimates of $436.24 million and down 17% year-over-year from $476 million.
  • Net Loss: $105 million, significantly higher compared to a net loss of $7 million in the prior year period.
  • GAAP EPS: Net loss per diluted share of $3.45, compared to a net loss per diluted share of $0.24 in the prior year period.
  • SG&A Expense: Reduced by 20% to $97 million compared to $121 million in the prior year period.
  • Cash Position: Zero debt, with $26 million in cash and $132 million of borrowing availability.
  • Share Repurchases: $7 million in share repurchases with $38 million remaining under authorization.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, TrueBlue Inc (TBI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its second-quarter 2024 financial results. TrueBlue Inc is a provider of staffing and workforce management solutions, with segments including PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company generates maximum revenue from the PeopleReady segment.

Performance Overview

TrueBlue Inc (TBI, Financial) reported a revenue of $396 million for Q2 2024, a 17% decrease from $476 million in the same period last year. The net loss for the quarter was $105 million, significantly higher than the $7 million net loss reported in Q2 2023. This includes a non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge of $45 million after tax and a related valuation allowance charge of $55 million on deferred tax assets.

1820560945727041536.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenging market conditions, TrueBlue Inc (TBI, Financial) managed to reduce its SG&A expenses by 20% to $97 million, compared to $121 million in the prior year period. The company also reported zero debt, with $26 million in cash and $132 million of borrowing availability. Additionally, TrueBlue repurchased $7 million in shares, with $38 million remaining under authorization.

“We are managing through the current market cycle with discipline and agility as economic uncertainty and client caution continue to weigh on the temporary staffing industry,” said Taryn Owen, President and CEO of TrueBlue.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $396 million $476 million
Net Loss $105 million $7 million
Adjusted EBITDA $1 million $11 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

TrueBlue Inc (TBI, Financial) reported total assets of $723.7 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $899.4 million at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $26.4 million, a decrease from $61.9 million at the end of 2023. The total liabilities were $385.9 million, compared to $441.5 million at the end of 2023.

Segment Performance

The PeopleReady segment generated $223.4 million in revenue, down from $275.3 million in Q2 2023. PeopleScout and PeopleManagement segments also saw declines, with revenues of $41.1 million and $131.8 million, respectively, compared to $59.7 million and $140.6 million in the prior year period.

Analysis

The significant decline in revenue and increased net loss highlight the challenges TrueBlue Inc (TBI, Financial) faces amid economic uncertainty and client caution. However, the company’s efforts to reduce SG&A expenses and maintain a strong liquidity position are positive signs. The focus on digital transformation and expansion into skilled trades and healthcare markets could provide growth opportunities as market conditions improve.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TrueBlue Inc for further details.

Survey

Take Survey
