Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.05 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $171.27 Million Falls Short

Q3 2024 Earnings Overview

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $171.27 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $193.97 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.05, significantly below analyst estimates of $0.48.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV): $15.32 per share, an increase from $15.12 as of March 31, 2024.
  • New Investment Commitments: $435 million, with $281 million funded at close.
  • Non-Accrual Investments: Increased to 1.0% of total debt investments at fair value.
  • Total Available Liquidity: $1.6 billion, providing substantial investment capacity.
  • Declared Distributions: Quarterly distribution of $0.39 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.05 per share for FY 2024 Q3.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Golub Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in United States middle-market companies. It also invests in the second lien and subordinated loans, warrants, and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The company generally invests in securities that have been rated below investment grade by independent rating agencies or that would be rated below investment grade if they were rated.

1820560919869157376.png

Performance and Challenges

Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC, Financial) reported adjusted net investment income per share of $0.48, aligning with analyst estimates. However, this represents a decrease from $0.51 per share in the previous quarter but an increase from $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The company faced challenges, including realized and unrealized losses primarily due to one large restructuring (Imperial Optical) and a new non-accrual investment (Pluralsight).

Financial Achievements

Despite these challenges, Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones. The company reported $435 million in new investment commitments, with $281 million funded at close. Additionally, the net asset value (NAV) per share increased to $15.32 from $15.12 in the previous quarter, primarily due to NAV accretion related to the closing of the GBDC 3 merger.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023
Net Investment Income Per Share $0.46 $0.51 $0.43
Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share $0.48 $0.51 $0.44
Net Realized/Unrealized Gain (Loss) Per Share ($0.41) $0.04 $0.00*
Adjusted Net Realized/Unrealized Gain (Loss) Per Share ($0.17) $0.04 ($0.01)
Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.05 $0.55 $0.43
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.31 $0.55 $0.43
Net Asset Value Per Share $15.32 $15.12 $14.83

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC, Financial) reported total assets of $8.48 billion, a significant increase from $5.94 billion in the previous quarter. The company's total liabilities also increased to $4.42 billion from $3.35 billion. The GAAP debt-to-equity ratio, net, was 1.05x, indicating a stable leverage position.

Dividend Policy

The company declared a quarterly distribution of $0.39 per share for Q4 2024, with a strong quarterly distribution coverage of 123%. Additionally, a supplemental distribution of $0.05 per share was declared for Q3 2024, bringing the total announced distributions to $0.44 per share, representing an 11.5% dividend yield on the June 30, 2024 NAV.

Analysis

Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC, Financial) continues to demonstrate resilience and strategic growth despite facing challenges in the current economic environment. The increase in NAV per share and the substantial new investment commitments highlight the company's robust investment strategy and effective management. However, the realized and unrealized losses indicate areas that require close monitoring and strategic adjustments.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Golub Capital BDC Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.