Medifast Inc (MED) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.75 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $168.6M Falls Short

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Decreased Coach Productivity

46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $168.6 million, fell short of estimates of $174.05 million, and decreased 43.1% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $8.2 million, compared to net income of $30.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Loss Per Share: $0.75, compared to earnings per share of $2.77 in the prior-year period.
  • Gross Profit: $123.4 million, down 41.4% from $210.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, with a gross profit margin of 73.2%.
  • SG&A Expenses: $131.3 million, a decrease of 23.7% from $172.0 million in the same quarter last year, but increased as a percentage of revenue to 77.9% from 58.1%.
  • Cash and Investments: $163.5 million with zero debt, up from $150.0 million at the end of 2022.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Medifast Inc (MED, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Medifast Inc, a U.S.-based company specializing in weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products, reported significant declines in both revenue and earnings, missing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Medifast Inc is known for its habit-based and Coach-guided lifestyle solution, OPTAVIA®. The company generates revenue through e-commerce sales of weight loss, weight management, and other health and nutritional products.

Performance and Challenges

Medifast Inc reported a 43.1% decrease in revenue to $168.6 million, down from $296.2 million in the same quarter last year. This decline was primarily driven by a 36.2% reduction in the number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches, which fell to 33,900 from 53,100 in Q2 2023. Additionally, the average revenue per active earning Coach decreased by 10.9% to $4,972.

The company also reported a net loss of $8.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $30.3 million, or $2.77 per diluted share, in the same period last year. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income was $10.1 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, missing the analyst estimate of $1.39 per share.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Medifast Inc maintained a strong balance sheet with $163.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities, and zero debt. This financial stability is crucial for the company as it navigates through a period of transformation and focuses on long-term growth.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $168.6 million $296.2 million
Net Income (Loss) $(8.2) million $30.3 million
EPS (Diluted) $(0.75) $2.77
Cash and Equivalents $163.5 million $150.0 million (Dec 31, 2023)

Income Statement Highlights

Gross profit for the quarter decreased by 41.4% to $123.4 million, with a gross profit margin of 73.2%, up from 71.1% in Q2 2023. The improvement in gross profit margin was attributed to cost savings from the company's Fuel for the Future initiatives and efficiencies in inventory management.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) decreased by 23.7% to $131.3 million, primarily due to lower OPTAVIA Coach compensation and lower sales volumes. However, as a percentage of revenue, SG&A increased to 77.9% from 58.1% in the prior year, reflecting the loss of leverage on fixed costs due to lower sales volumes.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Medifast Inc's balance sheet remains robust with $163.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities, and no interest-bearing debt. This financial position provides the company with the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives and navigate market challenges.

Commentary

“We are acting decisively to transform our business to position us for long-term growth, with a strong balance sheet free of debt, a clear focus on new customer acquisition, and a broader health and wellness offer to a significantly expanded target market,” said Dan Chard, Chairman & CEO.

Analysis

Medifast Inc's Q2 2024 performance highlights significant challenges, particularly in customer acquisition and Coach productivity. However, the company's strong balance sheet and strategic initiatives aimed at long-term growth provide a foundation for potential recovery. Investors will need to monitor the company's ability to execute its transformation strategy and adapt to market conditions.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Medifast Inc for further details.

