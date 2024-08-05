Playa Hotels & Resorts NV Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: Net Income at $13.2M, Revenue Growth of 3.5%

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

  • Net Income: $13.2 million for Q2 2024, down from $20.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Net Package RevPAR increased 3.5% year-over-year to $323.68, driven by a 5.8% rise in Net Package ADR.
  • EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.7% year-over-year to $63.7 million, impacted by the appreciation of the Mexican Peso and reduced business interruption insurance proceeds.
  • EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA Margin fell by 2.2 percentage points to 28.0%, affected by currency fluctuations and lower insurance recoveries.
  • Occupancy: Comparable Net Package RevPAR decreased 1.9% due to a 2.9 percentage point drop in Occupancy, partially offset by a 1.9% increase in Net Package ADR.
  • Cash Position: Held $233.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024, with no restricted cash.
  • Debt: Total interest-bearing debt stood at $1,083.5 million, with no balance outstanding on the $225.0 million Revolving Credit Facility.
On August 5, 2024, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV acts as an owner, operator, and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company's segments include the Yucatan Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica, with the majority of its revenue generated from the Yucatan Peninsula segment. Its brand profile consists of HYATT ZIVA, HYATT ZILARA, Hilton, JEWEL RESORTS, and others.

Performance Overview

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV reported a net income of $13.2 million, down from $20.6 million in the same period in 2023. Adjusted Net Income was $15.9 million, compared to $21.0 million in 2023. The company experienced a 3.5% increase in Net Package RevPAR to $323.68, driven by a 5.8% increase in Net Package ADR, partially offset by a 1.6 percentage point decrease in Occupancy.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite some positive metrics, the company faced several challenges. Owned Resort EBITDA decreased by 9.7% to $75.1 million, and the Owned Resort EBITDA Margin decreased by 1.8 percentage points to 33.5%. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a decline of 11.7% to $63.7 million, with the Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreasing by 2.2 percentage points to 28.0%. These declines were partially attributed to the appreciation of the Mexican Peso and the impact of Hurricane Fiona.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $13.2 million $20.6 million
Adjusted Net Income $15.9 million $21.0 million
Net Package RevPAR $323.68 $312.50
Owned Resort EBITDA $75.1 million $83.2 million
Adjusted EBITDA $63.7 million $72.1 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV held $233.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, with no restricted cash. Total interest-bearing debt stood at $1,083.5 million, comprised of a Term Loan due 2029. The company had no balance outstanding on its $225.0 million Revolving Credit Facility.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"Continued execution in the Yucatan and Dominican Republic resulted in our Q2 Adjusted EBITDA meeting our expectations, despite the ongoing headwinds experienced in Jamaica. Our operations teams in the Yucatan were able to leverage modest, low-single-digit revenue growth to deliver underlying, ex-FX, Owned Resort EBITDA growth of nearly 10% year-over-year in the second quarter." – Bruce D. Wardinski, Chairman and CEO of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Analysis

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV's performance in Q2 2024 reflects both achievements and challenges. While the company managed to increase Net Package RevPAR and maintain a strong presence in the Yucatan Peninsula and Dominican Republic, it faced significant headwinds in Jamaica and the Pacific Coast. The appreciation of the Mexican Peso and the impact of Hurricane Fiona also negatively affected the financial results. Moving forward, the company's ability to navigate these challenges and capitalize on its strengths will be crucial for sustained growth.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Playa Hotels & Resorts NV for further details.

