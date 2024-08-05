Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.62 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $216.7 Million

Strong Production and Financial Performance Highlighted in Latest Filing

46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $216.7 million, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $216.24 million.
  • Net Income: $122.2 million, with net income attributable to common shareholders at $56.9 million, or $0.62 per share.
  • Production: Average daily production of 26,352 barrels of oil per day (bo/d) and 47,473 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), marking a 3.7% increase from Q1 2023.
  • Dividends: Increased annual base dividend by 11% to $1.20 per share; declared Q2 2024 base cash dividend of $0.30 per share and a variable cash dividend of $0.34 per share.
  • Cash Available for Distribution: $78.4 million, or $0.86 per Class A common share.
  • Asset Divestiture: Closed divestiture of non-Permian assets for cash proceeds of approximately $90.2 million.
  • Guidance Update: Increased full-year 2024 average daily production guidance to 26,000 to 26,750 bo/d (46,750 to 48,250 boe/d).
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Viper Energy Inc (VNOM, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Viper Energy Inc, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc, focuses on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin.

Performance Overview

Viper Energy Inc reported a consolidated net income of $122.2 million for Q2 2024, with net income attributable to Viper Energy Inc amounting to $56.9 million, or $0.62 per common share. This performance surpassed the analyst estimate of $0.50 per share. The company also reported total operating income of $216.7 million, slightly above the estimated $216.24 million.

Key Financial Achievements

Viper Energy Inc's financial achievements for Q2 2024 include:

  • Average production of 26,352 barrels of oil per day (bo/d), a 3.7% increase from Q1 2024.
  • Cash available for distribution to common shares of $78.4 million, or $0.86 per Class A common share.
  • Declared a base cash dividend of $0.30 per Class A common share and a variable cash dividend of $0.34 per Class A common share, totaling $0.64 per share.
  • Closed divestiture of non-Permian assets for cash proceeds of approximately $90.2 million.

Income Statement Highlights

The income statement for Q2 2024 shows:

Category Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Oil Income $194.3 million $139.3 million
Natural Gas Income $1.1 million $5.1 million
Natural Gas Liquids Income $20.0 million $13.8 million
Total Operating Income $216.7 million $160.8 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Viper Energy Inc had a cash balance of $35.2 million and total long-term debt of $1.0 billion. The company’s net debt stood at $972.1 million. The cash flow statement indicates net cash provided by operating activities of $143.3 million for Q2 2024.

Operational Highlights

During Q2 2024, Viper Energy Inc turned 375 gross horizontal wells to production on its acreage, with an average lateral length of 12,037 feet. The company also initiated average daily production guidance for Q3 2024 of 26,500 to 27,000 bo/d, representing approximately 1.5% growth relative to Q2 2024.

Commentary and Analysis

"The 11% increase in our base dividend announced today highlights our Board’s belief in a sustainable and growing base dividend that can be maintained through the cycle. This belief and commitment to our shareholders is supported by Viper’s strong balance sheet and durable cash flow profile," stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Viper.

Viper Energy Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its ability to generate strong financial results and maintain a robust dividend policy. The company's focus on the Permian Basin, coupled with strategic divestitures and increased production, positions it well for continued growth.

Conclusion

Viper Energy Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights its strong financial and operational performance, exceeding analyst estimates and increasing shareholder returns through dividends. The company's strategic focus and robust cash flow profile underscore its potential for sustained growth in the oil and gas sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Viper Energy Inc for further details.

