Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.27 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $23.16M Misses Slightly

Sequential Growth and Strategic Adjustments Highlighted in Latest Filing

44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $23.16 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $23.55 million.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.27, reflecting a significant improvement from -$0.51 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 58% from 52% year-over-year, indicating better cost management and efficiency.
  • Net Loss: $13.15 million, a reduction from $20.80 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased to $24.47 million from $31.36 million year-over-year, showing effective cost control measures.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $8.92 million, down from $83.13 million at the end of 2022, reflecting significant cash outflows.
  • Full-Year Revenue Outlook: Updated to a range of $96-104 million, maintaining the commitment to achieving operating cash flow breakeven by year-end.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024. Akoya Biosciences Inc is a life sciences technology company delivering spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery, clinical research, and diagnostics. Its platforms, PhenoCycler and PhenoImager, along with reagents, software, and services, offer end-to-end solutions for tissue analysis and spatial phenotyping.

Performance Overview

Akoya Biosciences Inc reported a total revenue of $23.16 million for Q2 2024, slightly below the analyst estimate of $23.55 million. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at -$0.27, aligning with the analyst estimate. The revenue showed a 26% sequential growth but remained relatively stable year-over-year.

CEO Brian McKelligon commented, “Our second-quarter revenue showed a strong rebound with 26% sequential top-line growth and a stable year-over-year performance. We believe that Akoya’s platforms are poised to lead the spatial biology market from discovery to diagnostics, while we also position the company to achieve near-term operating cash flow breakeven as we align our cost structure with our strategic objectives.”

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the sequential growth, Akoya Biosciences Inc faces challenges in achieving profitability. The company reported a net loss of $13.15 million for the quarter, a significant improvement from the $20.80 million loss in Q2 2023. The gross profit for Q2 2024 was $13.39 million, up from $12.12 million in the same period last year, reflecting a gross margin of 58% compared to 52% in Q2 2023.

Operating expenses were reduced to $24.47 million from $31.36 million in Q2 2023, driven by strategic cost-cutting measures. However, the company still reported a loss from operations of $11.08 million, compared to a loss of $19.24 million in the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $23.16 million $23.52 million
Gross Profit $13.39 million $12.12 million
Net Loss -$13.15 million -$20.80 million
EPS -$0.27 -$0.51

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Akoya Biosciences Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $8.92 million, a significant decrease from $83.13 million at the end of 2023. The total assets stood at $143.75 million, down from $180.37 million at the end of 2023. The company’s total liabilities were $121.50 million, compared to $126.60 million at the end of 2023, indicating a reduction in debt and other liabilities.

Analysis and Outlook

Akoya Biosciences Inc’s performance in Q2 2024 reflects both progress and ongoing challenges. The sequential revenue growth and improved gross margin are positive indicators, but the company’s significant net loss and reduced cash reserves highlight the need for continued strategic adjustments. The company’s updated revenue outlook for the full year 2024 is now in the range of $96-104 million, with a commitment to achieving operating cash flow breakeven by year-end.

For value investors, Akoya Biosciences Inc’s focus on cost management and strategic positioning in the spatial biology market could present a potential opportunity, albeit with inherent risks associated with its current financial challenges.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Akoya Biosciences Inc for further details.

