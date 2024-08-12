ONEOK Inc (OKE) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.33 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $4.89 Billion Misses Expectations

Company Affirms Full-Year Financial Guidance Amid Record Rocky Mountain Volumes

Summary
  • Net Income: $780 million, resulting in $1.33 per diluted share, up from $468 million and $1.04 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $4.89 billion, significantly below the analyst estimate of $6.39 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $1.6 billion, a substantial increase from $981 million in Q2 2023.
  • Rocky Mountain Region Volumes: 12% increase in NGL raw feed throughput volumes and 10% increase in natural gas volumes processed.
  • Segment Performance: 19% increase in Natural Gas Liquids segment adjusted EBITDA and 14% increase in Natural Gas Pipelines segment adjusted EBITDA.
  • Capital Expenditures: $479 million, up from $305 million in Q2 2023, reflecting ongoing growth and expansion projects.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of 99 cents per share, or $3.96 per share on an annualized basis.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, ONEOK Inc (OKE, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing higher second-quarter 2024 earnings and affirming its full-year financial guidance. ONEOK Inc, a leading provider of natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation services, reported significant growth in key financial metrics, driven by record volumes in the Rocky Mountain region and strategic acquisitions.

Performance and Challenges

ONEOK Inc (OKE, Financial) reported a net income of $780 million for Q2 2024, translating to $1.33 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.30 per share. The company also achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion, reflecting a robust operational performance. This growth was primarily fueled by a 12% increase in NGL raw feed throughput volumes and a 10% rise in natural gas volumes processed in the Rocky Mountain region.

Despite these achievements, ONEOK faces challenges such as higher operating costs and the volatility of natural gas and NGL prices. These factors could potentially impact future profitability and operational efficiency.

Financial Achievements

ONEOK's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the context of the oil and gas industry. The company reported a 19% increase in adjusted EBITDA for its Natural Gas Liquids segment and a 14% increase for its Natural Gas Pipelines segment. These gains underscore the company's ability to leverage its extensive asset base and strategic acquisitions to drive growth.

1820563401164877824.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from ONEOK's financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $780 million $468 million
Diluted EPS $1.33 $1.04
Adjusted EBITDA $1.6 billion $981 million
Operating Income $1.229 billion $737 million

These metrics highlight the company's strong financial performance, driven by increased volumes and strategic asset sales.

Commentary and Analysis

Strong financial and operational performance during the second quarter, supported by record Rocky Mountain region volumes on our system and acquisition-related synergies, provide momentum heading into the second half of 2024," said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer.

ONEOK's strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of NGL pipelines from Easton Energy and the expansion of third-party natural gas processing plants, have positioned the company for continued growth. The company's focus on operating safely, reliably, and environmentally responsibly further enhances its long-term prospects.

Conclusion

ONEOK Inc (OKE, Financial)'s Q2 2024 earnings report reflects a strong financial performance, driven by increased volumes and strategic acquisitions. The company's ability to surpass analyst estimates and affirm its full-year financial guidance underscores its resilience and growth potential in the oil and gas industry. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ONEOK Inc for further details.

