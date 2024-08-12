Vornado Realty Trust Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.18, Revenue Hits $439.28 Million

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Surpasses Revenue Expectations Despite Challenges

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $35.26 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $46.38 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter.
  • Funds From Operations (FFO): $148.94 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, up from $144.06 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the prior year's quarter.
  • Adjusted FFO: $112.77 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, down from $140.74 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the prior year's quarter.
  • Revenue: $439.28 million, meeting analyst estimates of $439.28 million.
  • Leasing Activity: 1,322,000 square feet of New York Office space leased at an initial rent of $131.37 per square foot with a weighted average lease term of 9.7 years.
  • Dispositions: Closed on the sale of two condominium units at 220 Central Park South for net proceeds of $31.61 million, resulting in a net gain of $15.18 million.
  • Financing Activity: Amended and extended the $1.075 billion mortgage loan on 280 Park Avenue, with the maturity date extended to September 2026 and options to extend to September 2028.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Vornado Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a significant portfolio of Class A office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan, reported notable financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Quarterly Financial Performance

Vornado Realty Trust reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $35.26 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for Q2 2024. This compares to $46.38 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. Despite the year-over-year decline, the company’s performance exceeded analyst expectations, which had estimated a loss of $0.05 per share.

1820563349587521536.png

Funds from Operations (FFO), a key metric for REITs, attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) was $148.94 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $144.06 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusted FFO, which excludes certain items impacting comparability, was $112.77 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, down from $140.74 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.

Six-Month Financial Performance

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders was $26.23 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $51.55 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. FFO for the six months was $253.07 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, down from $263.15 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted FFO for the six months was $221.61 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $257.03 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, in 2023.

Key Metrics and Financial Achievements

Vornado Realty Trust’s financial achievements are crucial for value investors, particularly in the REIT sector, where FFO and net income are significant indicators of performance. The company’s ability to maintain a strong FFO despite challenges highlights its operational efficiency and strategic asset management.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 6M 2024 6M 2023
Net Income (millions) $35.26 $46.38 $26.23 $51.55
Net Income per Share $0.18 $0.24 $0.13 $0.27
FFO (millions) $148.94 $144.06 $253.07 $263.15
FFO per Share $0.76 $0.74 $1.29 $1.35
Adjusted FFO (millions) $112.77 $140.74 $221.61 $257.03
Adjusted FFO per Share $0.57 $0.72 $1.13 $1.32

Operational Highlights and Challenges

Vornado Realty Trust faced several challenges, including lease expirations and increased interest expenses. The company’s FFO was impacted by a decrease due to lease expirations and other tenant-related items, as well as changes in interest expenses. Despite these challenges, Vornado managed to secure significant leasing activity, including 1.32 million square feet of New York Office space at an initial rent of $131.37 per square foot.

"The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 518,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 8.2% and positive 3.4%, respectively."

Financing and Investment Activities

Vornado Realty Trust engaged in several financing activities, including the amendment and extension of a $1.075 billion mortgage loan on 280 Park Avenue and the refinancing of 435 Seventh Avenue for $75 million. These strategic moves are aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and extending debt maturities.

Conclusion

Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings report demonstrates resilience in a challenging market environment. The company’s ability to exceed analyst expectations and maintain strong FFO metrics underscores its robust operational capabilities. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how Vornado navigates the evolving real estate landscape in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vornado Realty Trust for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.