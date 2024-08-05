Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.10 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $286.9M Beats Expectations

Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability Highlight Q2 Performance

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $286.9 million, up by 10.4% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $285.01 million.
  • Net Income: $18.1 million, an increase from $14.9 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.10, compared to $0.91 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $35.3 million, a 24.7% increase from $28.3 million in the prior year.
  • Cash and Liquidity: $173.3 million in cash, with $496.4 million available under its revolving credit facility.
  • Personal Care Revenue: Increased by 8.8% on a same-store basis, driven by higher volumes and rate increases.
  • Acquisitions: Announced a definitive agreement to acquire Gentiva's personal care operations for approximately $350 million, expected to close in Q4 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Addus HomeCare Corp is engaged in the provision of in-home personal care services, operating through segments such as Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

1820564273856933888.png

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, Addus HomeCare Corp reported net service revenues of $286.9 million, a 10.4% increase compared to $260.0 million in the same period last year. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $285.01 million. Net income for the quarter was $18.1 million, up from $14.9 million in Q2 2023, with net income per diluted share at $1.10, meeting the analyst estimate of $1.10.

Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant increase of 24.7%, reaching $35.3 million compared to $28.3 million in the previous year. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.35, up from $1.07 in Q2 2023, excluding acquisition and stock-based compensation expenses.

Company Overview

Addus HomeCare Corp provides in-home personal care services, primarily to individuals at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill, and disabled. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment, a key revenue driver, offers non-medical assistance with daily living activities. The Hospice segment provides care for terminally ill patients and their families, while the Home Health segment offers medical services to individuals requiring assistance during illness or post-surgery.

Performance Analysis

The company's strong performance in Q2 2024 was driven by organic growth in its Personal Care services, which accounted for 74.2% of total revenues. Personal Care revenues increased by 8.8% on a same-store basis, reflecting higher volumes and rate increases in key markets. The Hospice segment contributed 19.5% of revenues, with a 6.3% organic revenue growth, while the Home Health segment showed positive growth trends with higher same-store revenue, admissions, and volumes.

"Addus delivered another strong financial and operating performance for the second quarter of 2024, demonstrating consistent execution of our growth strategy," said Dirk Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements

For the first six months of 2024, net service revenues increased by 11.0% to $567.7 million from $511.6 million in the prior-year period. Net income for the first half of the year was $33.9 million, compared to $27.5 million in the same period in 2023, with net income per diluted share at $2.06, up from $1.69. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months rose by 24.2% to $67.7 million from $54.6 million in the previous year.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023
Net Service Revenues $286.9M $260.0M $567.7M $511.6M
Net Income $18.1M $14.9M $33.9M $27.5M
Net Income per Diluted Share $1.10 $0.91 $2.06 $1.69
Adjusted EBITDA $35.3M $28.3M $67.7M $54.6M

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Addus HomeCare Corp reported cash of $173.3 million, with capacity and availability under its revolving credit facility of $504.4 million and $496.4 million, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was $18.8 million for Q2 2024. The company completed a public offering of 1,725,000 shares of common stock at $108.00 per share, generating net proceeds of approximately $176.1 million.

Acquisitions and Future Outlook

In Q2 2024, Addus HomeCare Corp announced a definitive agreement to acquire the personal care operations of Gentiva for approximately $350.0 million. This acquisition is expected to close in Q4 2024, expanding Addus's market coverage in seven states, including Texas and Missouri.

"The Gentiva acquisition fits squarely into our growth strategy to leverage our strong personal care experience to build scale in existing markets as well as enter select new markets," added Allison.

Overall, Addus HomeCare Corp's Q2 2024 financial results demonstrate robust revenue growth and improved profitability, positioning the company well for future expansion and continued success in the home care services industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Addus HomeCare Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.