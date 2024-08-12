PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $72.6M, GAAP EPS at -$0.02

Second Quarter Revenue of $72.6 Million and Net Loss of $2.6 Million

Summary
  • Revenue: $72.6 million, fell short of estimates of $74.56 million and down from $77.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: $2.6 million, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.02, down from the previous year's GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
  • Consolidated AEBITDA: $14.1 million, down from $16.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $106.3 million, compared to $132.9 million at the end of December 2022.
  • Share Repurchase: Purchased 11.7 million shares of Class A common stock from Microsoft, representing roughly 9% of outstanding stock.
  • Acquisition: Completed the acquisition of Pixode Games Limited, an Israeli-based game studio.
On August 5, 2024, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, known for developing and operating online and mobile social gaming applications, reported a revenue of $72.6 million, falling short of the analyst estimate of $74.56 million. The net loss for the quarter was $2.6 million, translating to a net loss margin of 3.6%.

Company Overview

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc is engaged in the gaming and related business, developing and operating online and mobile social gaming applications. The company's games are free-to-play and available on various platforms, including the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon Appstore, and Facebook. PLAYSTUDIOS generates revenue through in-game sales of virtual currency and advertising. The company has one operating segment focused on developing and monetizing social games.

Performance and Challenges

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc reported a revenue of $72.6 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $77.8 million in Q2 2023. The net loss for the quarter was $2.6 million, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million in the same period last year. The company’s consolidated AEBITDA was $14.1 million, down from $16.3 million in Q2 2023.

Andrew Pascal, Chairman and CEO of PLAYSTUDIOS, commented, “We had a busy and productive quarter completing many strategic initiatives that better position our company for future growth. While persistent industry weakness continues to be a challenge for our Social Casino portfolio, I believe we have opportunities in our portfolio that will eventually override this pressure.”

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company’s casual portfolio performed strongly, with year-over-year revenue growth of over 10%. The Tetris brand celebrated its 40th anniversary with a refresh of Tetris Mobile and the limited release of Tetris Block Puzzle. Additionally, Brainium's ARPDAU rose due to new advertising initiatives.

Pascal noted, “Consolidated AEBITDA and AEBITDA margins in the quarter were lower than a year ago due to the deleveraging effect of lower social casino revenues and the absence of a licensing deal that benefited second quarter 2023 results.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $72.6 million $77.8 million
Net Loss $2.6 million $0.8 million
Consolidated AEBITDA $14.1 million $16.3 million

Analysis and Outlook

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc faces ongoing challenges in the social casino industry, which has impacted its revenue and profitability. However, the company’s strategic initiatives and strong performance in its casual portfolio offer potential for future growth. The acquisition of Pixode Games Limited and the launch of new games like Tetris Block Puzzle are expected to drive player engagement and revenue.

Pascal concluded, “It was a significant quarter on the capital front as we were able to purchase nearly 12 million of our shares from Microsoft Corporation. This reflects our confidence in the intrinsic value of our company and highlights the undervaluation of our shares in the public markets.”

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PLAYSTUDIOS Inc for further details.

