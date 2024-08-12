Landmark Bancorp Inc Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $0.55 and Revenue of $14.7 Million

Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK) released its 8-K filing on August 5, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.55 for Q2 2024, up from $0.51 in Q1 2024 but down from $0.61 in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $3.0 million for Q2 2024, an increase from $2.8 million in Q1 2024 but a decrease from $3.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: $11.0 million for Q2 2024, up 2.1% from the previous quarter.
  • Non-Interest Income: $3.7 million for Q2 2024, an increase of 9.4% from Q1 2024.
  • Loan Growth: Total loans grew by $16.5 million, or 6.9% annualized, during Q2 2024.
  • Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on September 4, 2024.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Improved to 67.9% in Q2 2024 from 72.1% in Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

Landmark Bancorp Inc, the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank, is dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. The bank is principally engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, to originate various types of loans. Its primary markets are geographically diversified across Kansas.

Performance Overview

Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK, Financial) reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for Q2 2024, up from $0.51 in Q1 2024 but down from $0.61 in Q2 2023. Net earnings for the quarter were $3.0 million, an increase from $2.8 million in the prior quarter but a decrease from $3.4 million in the same quarter last year. The return on average assets was 0.78%, and the return on average equity was 9.72% for the quarter.

1820565180199890944.png

Key Financial Achievements

Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK, Financial) saw significant growth in loans, with a $16.5 million increase, or 6.9% annualized, driven mainly by residential mortgage and construction loans. Net interest income grew by 2.1% to $11.0 million, and non-interest income increased by $320,000, primarily due to higher fees and service charges and gains on sales of mortgage loans.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $11.0 million $10.7 million $10.8 million
Non-Interest Income $3.7 million $3.4 million $3.8 million
Non-Interest Expense $11.1 million $10.6 million $10.3 million
Net Earnings $3.0 million $2.8 million $3.4 million

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, gross loans totaled $980.6 million, an increase of $16.5 million since March 31, 2024. Investment securities decreased by $16.8 million, while period-end deposit balances decreased by $43.0 million to $1.3 billion. Total borrowings increased by $49.5 million during the quarter.

Management Commentary

"During the second quarter, we continued to see good growth in loans coupled with solid credit quality. Also, both our net interest income and our fee-based income grew nicely this quarter," said Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark.

Analysis

Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q2 2024 with notable growth in loans and net interest income. However, the decrease in net earnings compared to the same quarter last year highlights some challenges, including increased non-interest expenses due to a valuation adjustment on a former branch facility. The company's strong loan growth and stable deposit balances, excluding brokered deposits, indicate a solid foundation for future performance.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Landmark Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.