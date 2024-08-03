Q1 2025 Delhivery Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT

Aditya Suresh - Macquarie Capital - Analyst



Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the 1Q '25 earnings call of Delhivery Limited hosted by Macquarie.



Before we start, Delhivery would like to point out that some of these statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the earnings presentation shared with you earlier. Kindly note that this call is meant for investors and analysts only. If there are representatives from the media, they are requested to kindly drop off this call immediately.



To discuss the results, I'm pleased to welcome Mr. Sahil Barua, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Amit Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Vivek Pabari, Head of Investor Relations at Delhivery.



I thank the management team for providing Macquarie this opportunity to host the call and our host -- I now invite Mr. Sahil Barua to take us through the key highlights for the quarter, post which we will open up for Q&A.



Thank you, and over to you, Sahil.



