Cabot Corp Q3 Earnings: EPS of $1.94 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $1,016 Million

Performance Driven by Robust Segment Growth and Improved Product Mix

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $1.94, reflecting a significant increase from $1.43 in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $1,016 million, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $1,008.70 million.
  • Net Income: $109 million, up from $82 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Reinforcement Materials EBIT: $136 million, a 3% year-over-year increase.
  • Performance Chemicals EBIT: $55 million, a substantial 72% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Cash Flows from Operations: $207 million, enabling $73 million in cash returns to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
  • Adjusted EPS Guidance: Raised to $7.00-$7.10 for fiscal 2024, reflecting strong performance expectations.
On August 5, 2024, Cabot Corp (CBT, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its third quarter fiscal 2024 results. Cabot Corp, a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, demonstrated significant growth in both earnings and revenue, surpassing analyst estimates.

Key Financial Highlights

Cabot Corp reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 and adjusted EPS of $1.92, representing a 35% increase in adjusted EPS compared to the same quarter in the prior year. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $1.71 per share. The company also reported net sales of $1,016 million, surpassing the estimated revenue of $1,008.70 million.

Segment Performance

The Reinforcement Materials segment reported an EBIT of $136 million, a 3% year-over-year increase. This growth was driven by higher volumes in Europe and Asia Pacific, as well as improved pricing and product mix. However, the segment faced challenges due to lower volumes in the Americas, attributed to weather-related events.

The Performance Chemicals segment saw a substantial EBIT increase of 72% year-over-year, reaching $55 million. This growth was primarily due to a 9% increase in volumes and a more favorable product mix, with higher sales in automotive, infrastructure, and semiconductor applications.

Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

Cabot Corp generated $207 million in cash flows from operations during the third quarter, enabling the return of $73 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $197 million and maintained a solid balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.2x and liquidity of $1.4 billion.

Financial Metrics and Achievements

Key financial metrics for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 include:

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Net Sales $1,016 million $968 million
Net Income $109 million $82 million
Adjusted EPS $1.92 $1.42

Commentary and Outlook

"I am very pleased that we were able to deliver adjusted EPS of $1.92 in the third quarter, which represents an increase of 35% over the prior year’s results. Our strong third quarter financial results reflect the continued strength of the Reinforcement Materials segment despite some headwinds due to weather-related events, and a significant EBIT step up in the Performance Chemicals segment driven by improved volumes and product mix." - Sean Keohane, Cabot President and Chief Executive Officer

Looking ahead, Cabot Corp has raised its adjusted EPS guidance range for fiscal 2024 to $7.00 to $7.10, reflecting an increase driven by higher demand and a more favorable product mix in the Performance Chemicals segment, as well as continued strong results in the Reinforcement Materials segment.

Cabot Corp's strong financial performance and strategic initiatives position the company well for continued growth and value creation for shareholders. For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cabot Corp for further details.

