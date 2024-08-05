Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.05) Misses Estimates, Revenue of $229.9M Falls Short

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Market Challenges

20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $229.9 million, down 12.3% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $237.73 million.
  • Net Loss: $1.6 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $10.0 million, down 51.9% from $20.8 million in the prior year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.3%, down from 7.9%.
  • Operating Income: $0.8 million, down 95.2% from $15.9 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower sales volumes and increased restructuring charges.
  • Free Cash Flow: $6.4 million, reflecting the company's efforts to manage cash flow amid challenging market conditions.
  • New Business Wins: Approximately $32 million in the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $80 million, with significant contributions from the Electrical Systems and Vehicle Solutions segments.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a supplier of cab-related products and systems, reported earnings that fell short of analyst estimates, reflecting a challenging market environment.

Company Overview

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI, Financial) operates through four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Industrial Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket and Accessories. The Vehicle Solutions segment, which generates the majority of the company's revenue, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle seats and plastic components. The Electrical Systems segment focuses on cable and harness assemblies, control boxes, and dashboard assemblies. The Industrial Automation segment provides warehouse automation subsystems, while the Aftermarket and Accessories segment offers various aftermarket products.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

For the second quarter of 2024, CVGI reported revenues of $229.9 million, a 12.3% decline from the $262.2 million reported in the same period last year. This decrease was primarily due to a global softening in customer demand.

1820569030000537600.png

The company posted an operating income of $0.8 million, down 95.2% from $15.9 million in the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $5.7 million, a 65.9% decrease from $16.7 million. The net loss for the quarter was $1.6 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to a net income of $10.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the previous year. Adjusted net income was $2.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, down from $10.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

Segment Performance

In the Vehicle Solutions segment, revenues were $140.9 million, a 7.7% decrease from $152.7 million in the prior year. Operating income for this segment was $5.1 million, down 64.1% from $14.1 million. The Electrical Systems segment saw revenues of $50.2 million, a 21.2% decline from $63.6 million, with operating income dropping 93.4% to $0.5 million.

The Aftermarket & Accessories segment reported revenues of $33.9 million, an 8.1% decrease from $36.8 million, and operating income of $4.5 million, down 19.4%. The Industrial Automation segment experienced a significant revenue drop of 44.6% to $5.0 million, with an operating loss of $1.0 million, compared to a $2.1 million loss in the prior year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenues $229.9 million $262.2 million -12.3%
Operating Income $0.8 million $15.9 million -95.0%
Net Income (Loss) $(1.6) million $10.1 million -115.8%
Adjusted EBITDA $10.0 million $20.8 million -51.9%

Management Commentary

"CVG continues to drive its strategic transformation, despite second quarter results that were challenged due to multiple factors. In particular, we witnessed continued softening in the construction and agricultural end markets and reduced volumes in our new business win launches, impacting our key growth segment in Electrical Systems," said James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Strategic Actions and Outlook

CVGI has taken strategic actions to strengthen its Vehicle Solutions business, including the sale of its Cab Structures Business, expected to close in the second half of 2024. The company is also exploring strategic alternatives for its Industrial Automation segment. These actions are part of CVGI's transformation strategy to reduce cyclicality, balance customer concentration, and improve operational execution.

Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, added, "We are taking swift action to respond to the end market and operational challenges through restructuring and headcount reduction efforts to improve profitability. We’ve incurred $6.8 million in restructuring expenses year-to-date and have reduced our headcount by more than 10%."

Conclusion

Despite the challenging market conditions and operational inefficiencies, CVGI is taking proactive steps to right-size its cost structure and improve operational execution. The company's strategic actions and ongoing cost reduction efforts are expected to position CVGI for future success as market conditions improve.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Commercial Vehicle Group Inc for further details.

