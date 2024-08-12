Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $(1.31), Revenue of $48.5 Million, Exceeding Estimates

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Posts Q2 2024 Financial Results

20 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Loss: $(66.7) million, or $(1.31) per basic share, primarily due to a $(60.8) million provision for credit losses.
  • Revenue: $48.5 million, exceeded the estimated $12.31 million.
  • Book Value: $9.84 per common share as of June 30, 2024, inclusive of $(5.27) per common share of total CECL reserve.
  • Loan Repayments: Realized $103.7 million in total UPB from loan repayments, paydowns, amortization, and resolutions.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 0.5 million shares of common stock at an average price of $3.10 per share, resulting in a book value benefit of approximately $0.05 per share.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $86 million in unrestricted cash and a total leverage ratio of 2.5x.
  • Dividend: Declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share and $0.4375 per share of Series A preferred stock.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The company, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments, reported a challenging quarter.

Company Overview

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT, Financial) constructs its investment portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis, emphasizing rigorous credit underwriting, selectivity, and diversification. The company typically provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancing, and business plans such as lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of properties.

Performance and Challenges

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT, Financial) reported a GAAP net loss of $66.7 million, or $1.31 per basic share, for Q2 2024. This result includes a significant provision for credit losses amounting to $60.8 million, or $1.19 per basic share. The company's distributable loss was $9.1 million, or $0.18 per basic share, inclusive of loan write-offs of $6.6 million, or $0.13 per basic share.

These results fell short of analyst estimates, which projected a quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.26 and revenue of $12.31 million. The company's performance highlights ongoing challenges in managing non-earning assets and credit losses.

1820569051181772800.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the losses, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT, Financial) made progress in several areas. The company repurchased 0.5 million common shares during the quarter, generating book value accretion. Additionally, the company declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share and a cash dividend of $0.4375 per share of its Series A preferred stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT, Financial) also funded $17.5 million in prior loan commitments and upsizes, and realized $103.7 million of total unpaid principal balance (UPB) in loan repayments, paydowns, amortization, and resolutions.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
GAAP Net (Loss) $(66.7) million $1.4 million
Distributable (Loss) $(9.1) million Not Provided
Book Value per Common Share $9.84 Not Provided
Total CECL Reserve $266.9 million Not Provided
Unrestricted Cash $86 million Not Provided

Income Statement Highlights

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT, Financial) reported total interest income of $48.5 million for Q2 2024, down from $68.8 million in Q2 2023. Interest expense totaled $40.3 million, resulting in net interest income of $8.1 million, a significant decrease from $21.8 million in the same period last year.

The company also recorded a provision for credit losses of $60.8 million, contributing to the overall net loss for the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT, Financial) reported total assets of $2.55 billion, down from $2.85 billion at the end of 2023. The company's total liabilities stood at $1.84 billion, with stockholders' equity at $704.7 million.

The company ended the quarter with $86 million in unrestricted cash and a total leverage ratio of 2.5x, with no corporate debt maturities remaining.

Post Quarter-End Update

Subsequent to the quarter-end, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT, Financial) resolved a $37.1 million loan secured by a mixed-use office and retail asset in Los Angeles, CA, and a $51.0 million loan secured by a mixed-use multifamily, event space, and office property in Pittsburgh, PA. These resolutions are expected to result in significant write-offs, which had been reserved for through previously recorded allowances for credit losses.

Analysis

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT, Financial)'s Q2 2024 results reflect the ongoing challenges in managing non-earning assets and credit losses. The company's efforts to repurchase shares and fund prior loan commitments demonstrate a commitment to improving book value and managing liquidity. However, the significant provisions for credit losses and the resulting net loss highlight the difficulties faced in the current market environment.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members may find Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT, Financial)'s strategic initiatives and financial metrics of interest as they assess the company's long-term potential and ability to navigate market challenges.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc for further details.

