Huntsman Corp (HUN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.13 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $1,574 Million Misses Expectations

Second Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,574 million, fell short of estimates of $1,601.07 million.
  • Net Income: $22 million, an increase from $19 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.13, up from $0.11 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $131 million, a decrease from $156 million in the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $5 million, an improvement from a negative $11 million in the same period last year.
  • Segment Performance: Polyurethanes revenue decreased by 1%, Performance Products by 3%, and Advanced Materials by 2% year-over-year.
  • Capital Expenditures: $50 million, consistent with $51 million in the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2024, Huntsman Corp (HUN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Huntsman Corp is a US-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products, including Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Amines, Maleic anhydride, and Epoxy-based polymer formulations. The company's products are used in various industries such as adhesives, aerospace, automotive, and construction. Huntsman operates through three main segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials, with the Polyurethanes segment being the largest revenue contributor.

1820573400272367616.png

Performance and Challenges

Huntsman Corp reported revenues of $1,574 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $1,596 million in Q2 2023. The net income attributable to Huntsman was $22 million, up from $19 million in the same period last year. Adjusted net income was $24 million, down from $39 million in Q2 2023. The diluted income per share was $0.13, compared to $0.11 in Q2 2023, while the adjusted diluted income per share was $0.14, down from $0.22.

Despite the revenue decline, the company saw a 9% increase in sales volumes year-over-year. However, lower average selling prices, particularly in the Polyurethanes and Performance Products segments, posed significant challenges. The decrease in MDI average selling prices and competitive pressures in Europe and the Americas contributed to the revenue decline.

Financial Achievements

Huntsman Corp's adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $131 million, down from $156 million in Q2 2023. The company managed to improve its net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations to $55 million, up from $40 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow from continuing operations was $5 million, compared to a negative $11 million in Q2 2023.

"Our second quarter 2024 was consistent with our expectations and represented a $50 million adjusted EBITDA improvement compared to the first quarter. Our sales volumes improved 9% year over year and we expect our growth comparisons to continue to be favorable in the second half of the year," said Peter R. Huntsman, Chairman, President, and CEO.

Segment Analysis

The Polyurethanes segment reported revenues of $1,001 million, a 1% decrease from $1,012 million in Q2 2023. The Performance Products segment saw a 3% decline in revenues to $299 million, while the Advanced Materials segment reported a 2% decrease to $279 million. The decrease in revenues across these segments was primarily due to lower average selling prices, partially offset by higher sales volumes.

Segment Q2 2024 Revenue ($M) Q2 2023 Revenue ($M) Change (%)
Polyurethanes 1,001 1,012 -1%
Performance Products 299 307 -3%
Advanced Materials 279 284 -2%

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, Huntsman Corp had approximately $1.3 billion of combined cash and unused borrowing capacity. The company spent $50 million on capital expenditures from continuing operations during the quarter, slightly down from $51 million in Q2 2023. Huntsman expects to spend between $180 million to $200 million on capital expenditures for the year 2024.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for Q2 2024 was 30%, with an adjusted effective tax rate of 23%. The company anticipates its adjusted effective tax rate for the full year 2024 to be between 30% and 34%, with a long-term adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 22% to 24%.

Conclusion

Huntsman Corp's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights the company's resilience in the face of challenging market conditions. While revenues slightly missed analyst estimates, the company managed to beat EPS expectations. The focus on cost control, cash flow, and higher sales volumes positions Huntsman Corp for potential growth in the second half of the year. Value investors may find the company's strong balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation strategy appealing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Huntsman Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.