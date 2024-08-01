On August 1, 2024, Steven Hamerslag, Director of CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial), sold 3,468 shares of the company at a price of $304.34 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 108,000 shares of CorVel Corp.

CorVel Corp is a provider of healthcare management services and solutions for workers' compensation, auto and liability, group health, and disability insurance markets.

Over the past year, Steven Hamerslag has sold a total of 16,389 shares of CorVel Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company has seen a total of 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of CorVel Corp were trading at $304.34 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 64.39, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The stock's current price of $304.34 compared to the GF Value of $237.97 suggests that CorVel Corp is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock is perceived as being modestly overvalued according to the GF Value, suggesting that potential investors should keep an eye on the company's valuation metrics and insider transaction trends for further insights.

