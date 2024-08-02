Half Year 2024 IMCD NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to today's IMCD NV first-half year 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



And now I'd like to hand the call -- like to call over to Valerie Diele-Braun, CEO. Please go ahead.



Valerie Diele-Braun - IMCD NV - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the IMCD's first-half of 2024 call. As usual, I'm here with my colleague, Hans Kooijmans, CFO of IMCD, who will lead you through the financial results after my preliminary remarks. And then we are open to answer your questions.



During the first half of 2024, we recorded revenues of EUR2.385 billion and operating EBITDA of EUR270 million on a constant currency basis. This is a 2% EBITDA decrease versus first-half '23. This decrease can be mainly attributed due to a weak first quarter. Whilst we returned to gross profit and EBITDA growth in Q2.



During the second quarter of this year, we were able to deliver a ForEx adjusted gross profit growth of 11%, resulting in 11% EBITDA growth on a