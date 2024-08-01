On August 1, 2024, Melody Barnes, a Director at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH, Financial), sold 1,041 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $143.31 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 18,123 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, a management and technology consulting firm, provides services primarily to US government agencies in the defense, intelligence, and civil sectors. The company also offers engineering services, cybersecurity solutions, and consulting for international and commercial markets.

Over the past year, Melody Barnes has sold a total of 1,865 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp were trading at $143.31 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $18.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.17, which is higher than both the industry median of 17.61 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $128.88, which suggests that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sell event and the valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their ongoing assessment of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp's stock and its market position.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.