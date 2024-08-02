On August 2, 2024, Wendy Lane, Director at Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK, Financial), purchased 600 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,462 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc.

Verisk Analytics Inc provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy markets, and financial services. The company helps clients predict and manage risk by integrating and analyzing data.

The shares were bought at a price of $263.64 each, with a total transaction amount of $158,184. The current market cap of Verisk Analytics Inc is approximately $37.35 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 42.65, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 17.61. This ratio is also above the historical median for the company, indicating a premium valuation compared to its earnings track record.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Verisk Analytics Inc is estimated at $264.03 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued at the current price level with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.

Over the past year, there has been a notable trend in insider transactions at Verisk Analytics Inc. There has been only 1 insider buy and 21 insider sells. This pattern can provide insights into the sentiment of company insiders about the stock's future prospects.

Insider buying can be an indicator of corporate executives' confidence in the company's future performance, whereas a higher number of sells might suggest other strategic considerations. Each transaction provides valuable insights into potential future stock performance based on insider perspectives.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock valuation, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the official SEC filings and comprehensive analysis provided by financial experts.

