On August 5, 2024, Fredric Oeschger, Director at Community Bancorp Inc (CMTV, Financial), purchased 26,106 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 162,390.1541 shares of Community Bancorp Inc.

Community Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides various banking products and services in Vermont. The company's offerings include deposit accounts, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, among other banking services.

The insider transaction history for Community Bancorp Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling. Over the past year, there have been 30 insider buys and 0 insider sells. The insider, Fredric Oeschger, has purchased a total of 26,106 shares over the past year and has not sold any shares.

Shares of Community Bancorp Inc were trading at $15.58 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company has a market cap of $86.343 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 6.70, which is lower than both the industry median of 10.08 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Community Bancorp Inc is estimated at $20.28 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider purchase could signal a strong belief in the future prospects of Community Bancorp Inc, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company amidst its current valuation metrics.

