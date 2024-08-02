Q1 2025 NIIT Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the NIIT Limited Q1 FY25 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vijay Thadani, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of NIIT Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vijay Thadani - NIIT Ltd - Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon to everyone who is able to join this call. First of all, I want to thank you for using your time to be with us this afternoon in the busy earnings season when you have multiple opportunities and truly appreciate your interest in NIIT Limited and also for all the encouragement and guidance you have provided in the past.



The purpose of today's call is to discuss the quarter one results and also have a discussion and Q&A on that. I have on this call with me the Chairman of the company, Mr. RS Pawar; Mr. P. Rajendran, who is the Joint Managing Director; Mr. Sapnesh Lalla, who is Non-Exec*utive Director, now having led the company