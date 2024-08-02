Q2 2024 Telus International Cda Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day. Welcome to the TELUS Digital Experiences Q2 2024 investor call.



I would like to introduce your speaker, Ms. Olena Lobach. Please go ahead.



Olena Lobach - Telus International Cda Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, Karl, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the TELUS Digital second-quarter 2024 investor call. Joining our call today will be Darren Entwistle, Chair of the TELUS Digital Board of Directors, along with Jeff Puritt, President and CEO; and Gopi Chande, our Chief Financial Officer.



We also have Jason Macdonnell, Senior Vice President of Customer Service Excellence at TELUS; and Tobias Dengel, President of WillowTree. We will open with Darren, Jason, and Tobias, providing brief introductory remarks.



After that, Jeff and Gopi will continue the call with an overview of the results. And Tobias will join them to answer your questions before we turn the call back to Jeff for his closing remarks.



For our cautionary statements and further context on certain non-GAAP measures used during