Thank you, Anu, and good morning to all of you. Thank you very much for joining our call today. And I would like to start with the key highlights of our results for the first half of 2024.



The first half of 2024 was a very good start of our new strategic plan, Unlock the Future. As you can see, the business is doing very well. We show an organic growth of 7% and we have to go far back in the history of AXA to see when we last had such a high growth. The underlying earnings per share are up by 4% and the return on equity is at 16.6%.



All of these results have been achieved