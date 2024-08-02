inTest Corp (INTT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue Amid Market Challenges

inTest Corp (INTT) reports $34 million in revenue, driven by Alfamation acquisition, despite ongoing market weaknesses.

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $34 million, including $9.7 million from Alfamation.
  • Gross Margin: 40.6%, contracted 325 basis points sequentially.
  • Operating Expenses: Up $1.8 million year-over-year, but reduced by nearly $1 million sequentially for legacy business.
  • EPS: $0.02 per diluted share, $0.08 per diluted share on an adjusted basis.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $2.2 million, representing a 6.3% adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Used $5.1 million during the quarter.
  • Capital Expenditures: Approximately $300,000.
  • Free Cash Outflow: $5.4 million.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $20.4 million at the end of the quarter.
  • Total Debt: $21.1 million, with a total debt leverage ratio of 2.1 times.
  • 2024 Revenue Outlook: Expected to range from $128 to $133 million.
  • 2024 Gross Margin Outlook: Expected to be approximately 42% to 43%.
  • 2024 Operating Expenses Outlook: Approximately $54 million.
  • Effective Tax Rate: Expected to remain at about 17% to 19%.
  • Capital Expenditures for 2024: Expected to run between 1% to 2% of sales.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Achieved record revenue of $34 million, despite challenging market conditions.
  • Alfamation acquisition contributed $9.7 million in revenue, offsetting weakness in the semiconductor sector.
  • Operating expenses came in below prior guidance due to lower commission expenses, reduced bonus accruals, and cost management efforts.
  • Sequential improvement in back-end semiconductor orders, indicating potential recovery.
  • Continued execution of a five-point strategy focusing on market diversification, product innovation, and leveraging application expertise.

Negative Points

  • Gross margin of 40.6% was much lower than expected, driven by lower volume and less favorable product mix.
  • Ongoing weakness in key markets such as semiconductor, Auto/EV, and industrials, which account for over 70% of sales.
  • Backlog declined as the company worked through a portion of the acquired backlog from Alfamation.
  • Revenue from the semiconductor sector fell 32% sequentially, reflecting significant market challenges.
  • Expectations for the second half of 2024 are tempered, with some customers pushing out deliveries and a slower rate of order conversion.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about the linearity of orders in the quarter? Was it broad-based softness throughout the quarter, or did things take a turn at a particular point?
A: Our order pattern followed typical trends, with the first month being relatively soft, improving in the second month, and the third month being the strongest. This is a normal pattern where more deals close towards the end of the quarter.

Q: Have customers given specific delivery dates for the pushout of deliveries, or is it more general?
A: Most pushouts were from Q2 to Q4, with customers wanting deliveries before the end of the year. We haven't seen much move into 2025.

Q: Is the integration of Alfamation largely completed, or is there more work to be done?
A: The integration is progressing well, but there is still work to be done to fully integrate Alfamation. It takes time, but we are pleased with the progress.

Q: Can you provide details on the $1.2 million in cost savings and how it will impact financial statements?
A: The $1.2 million in annualized savings is tied to the Ambrell business, which has been softer than expected. The savings will commence in Q3, with a good portion of the impact seen in that quarter.

Q: How tied is your Auto/EV business to unit volumes in the auto industry?
A: It varies across our businesses. For process technologies, it's a mix of capacity expansion and efficiency upgrades. For electronic test platforms like battery testers, it's more tied to production volumes. Alfamation's programs are mostly tied to new product launches and model year upgrades, less dependent on volume.

Q: How much of the Auto/EV business is tied to product launches versus production volume?
A: Before Alfamation, it was more tied to production volume. With Alfamation, it's skewed more towards model year releases. Roughly two-thirds of the business is tied to model year releases, and one-third to production volume.

Q: Can you provide more color on diversification endeavors, channel partner expansion, and green energy application expansion?
A: We are optimizing our go-to-market strategy with channel partner upgrades and management programs. In commercial space, our image capture solutions and thermal testing chambers are seeing success. For green energy, our induction heating team is promoting induction as a green alternative to gas furnaces, gaining traction with some nice wins.

Q: What are the expected impacts of the recent actions to right-size the business?
A: The actions should result in $1.2 million of annualized savings, starting to impact Q3. These measures are in response to the subdued demand for front-end semi solutions.

Q: What is the outlook for the semiconductor market, particularly for silicon carbide and gallium nitride?
A: Demand for front-end semi solutions supporting silicon carbide and gallium nitride is expected to remain subdued into 2025. However, we remain bullish on the long-term adoption of these technologies.

Q: How is the company managing through the current semiconductor cycle and sluggishness in Auto/EV and industrial markets?
A: We are focusing on diversifying markets, product innovation, and leveraging application expertise. Our diversification efforts are helping us manage through the current cycle, and we are making progress on the integration of Alfamation and capturing synergies.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.