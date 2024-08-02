On August 2, 2024, Dawson Harvey, Chief Legal Officer of HubSpot Inc (HUBS, Financial), executed a sale of 384 shares of the company at a price of $467.23 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of HubSpot Inc.

HubSpot Inc (HUBS, Financial) is a leading developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service. The company's offerings include tools for social media marketing, content management, web analytics, and search engine optimization among others.

Over the past year, Dawson Harvey has sold a total of 3,867 shares of HubSpot Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The broader insider transaction trend at HubSpot Inc shows a predominance of sales over purchases, with 42 insider sales and only 1 insider buy recorded over the last year.

Shares of HubSpot Inc were trading at $467.23 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $23.21 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $641.53, suggesting that HubSpot Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics against its perceived intrinsic value.

