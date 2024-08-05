Q2 2024 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Jason Lee - NCSOFT Corp - Vice President & Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Jason Lee, Head of IR at NCSOFT. Thank you so much for participating in the NCSOFT earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2024. We have CFO, Willy Hong, joining us for today's conference. Now, without further ado, let me begin with the financial highlights.



Second-quarter sales recorded KRW368.9 billion, down by 7% quarter on quarter and 16% year on year. Operating profit fell 66% quarter on quarter and 75% year on year, totaling KRW8.8 billion. Pretax income posted KRW84.9 billion due to the increased gains on the foreign currency driven by strong dollar, which is an increase of 8% quarter on quarter and 117% year on year. Net income was KRW71.1 billion, up by 24% quarter on quarter and 133% year on year.



Moving on to the sales by platform, second-quarter mobile game sales recorded KRW218.2 billion, down by 13% quarter on quarter, with the sales of Lineage M recording an uptake, while sales of (technical difficulty) other mobile games dropped compared to the last