Q1 2025 Itochu Corp Earnings Net Conference Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 07:15AM GMT

Tsuyoshi Hachimura - Itochu Corp - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Representative Director



Thank you. This is Hachimura, CFO. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule. And especially on the day when the market was so volatile. At 3:00 PM today, we made multiple announcement and Q1 business results for the first part and at the same time, we made announcement at about up JPY150 billion share buyback and also a tender offer for shares in C.I Takiron and Descente. So I'd like to go through all of them.



First, starting with the page 3, of the material that you have in front of you. Q1 results, the net profit was, JPY206.6 billion. Last year it was JPY213.2 billion. So compared to that, it's down by JPY6.6 billion. Last year, there was a major extraordinary gains and losses. And extraordinary gains and losses are down this time by JPY18.5 billion. So core profit increased by JPY12 billion year-on-year.



Also the core profit changed from JPY190 billion to JPY202 billion this quarter. So this is the growth of 6.3%. At the beginning of the fiscal year, we