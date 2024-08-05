Half Year 2024 CLP Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Marissa Wong - CLP Holdings Ltd - Director of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to CLP Holdings 2024 interim results briefing. My name is Marissa Wong, Director of Investor Relations. And today I'm joined by Chief Executive Officer, Mr. T.K. Chiang; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Alex Keisser. We launched our 2024 results with the Hong Kong Exchange today at around midday, those results as well as this presentation is available on our website now. This briefing is also being recorded and will be available on our website later.



Before we begin, please remember to read the disclaimer on slide 1, and to today's agenda, we'll follow the usual practice, which is T.K. to deliver the overview as well as the strategic outlook. Alex, to take you through our financial results and this will end with a Q&A session.



With that, I will now hand over to T.K. to commence the briefing. Thank you, T.K.



Tung Keung Chiang - CLP Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you for joining us for our 2024 interim results briefing. I'm pleased