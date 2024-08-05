Half Year 2024 Senior PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

David Squires - Senior PLC - Group Chief Executive, Executive Director



Good morning and welcome to Senior plc's 2024 interim results presentation. Thanks for making the effort to get here to the London Stock Exchange and a warm welcome too for those of you joining remotely.



In terms of our agenda this morning, I will briefly cover the highlights, Bindi will run through and comment on the results and then I will give an update on markets, strategy, and outlook. So Senior has delivered a robust set of results that are in line with our expectations. Our aerospace revenue and profits have grown strongly notwithstanding the 737 MAX volumes being subdued as a consequence of the ongoing situation at Boeing.



Our Flexonics division continued to perform well, maintaining double-digit margins even while, as expected, revenues and profits were lower as land vehicle markets started to normalize and upstream oil and gas customers reduced inventory levels. The order book is robust and growing. Our book-to-bill was a healthy 1.15 and we've had some notable contract wins in both the aerospace and