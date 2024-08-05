Q2 2024 PostNL NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Inge Laudy - PostNL NV - Manager Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining today in our analyst call. We have published our Q2 and half-year results early this good morning. And with me in the room are Herna Verhagen, our CEO; and Pim Berendsen, our CFO to present these results to you.



Herna, would you please start?



Herna Verhagen - PostNL NV - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Inge. And of course, I'll start with slide number 4, which is on the highlights of the second quarter. In our view, a good quarter as expected. Parcel volumes up with 6%, modestly domestic, but high growth when it comes to international customers. And of course, on most of these topics, we'll come back in the further slides.



Mail volumes were