Q1 2025 G R Infraprojects Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

G R Infraprojects limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference call



Parikshit Kandpal - HDFC Securities - Analyst



Thank you, Deepika. Good afternoon, everyone. Today we have on this call Mr. Ajendra Kumar Agarwal, the Managing Director of G R Infraprojects. We also have Mr. Anand Rathi, who's the Group CFO of the company. So without taking any further time, I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Ajendra Kumar Agarwal for his opening comments. Thank you, sir and over to you.



Ajendra Agarwal