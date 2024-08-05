Q1 2025 Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Sharda Motor Industries Limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference call hosted by Aquarius Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashit Divali from Aquarius. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Ashutosh Tiwari - Equirus Securities Pvt Ltd - Additional Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone. On behalf of Aquarius Securities, I welcome you on this conference call.



From the management side, we have CEO, Mr. Aashim Relan; and President and Group CFO, Mr. Puru Aggarwal. Without further ado, I hand over the call to Mr. Aggarwal. Over to you.



Puru Aggarwal - Sharda Motor Industries Ltd - President, Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Ashutosh. Good evening, everyone. A warm welcome to all the participants on this call. I'm here with Mr. Aashim Relan, our CEO; and our Investor Relations advisers from SGA.



I hope you have had a chance to go through our results and the investors presentation.