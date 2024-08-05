Aug 05, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Krystal Biotech 's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, StÃ©phane Paquette, Vice President of Corporate Development. Please begin.
StÃ©phane Paquette - Krystal Biotech Inc - VP, Business Development
Good morning, and thank you all for joining today's call. Earlier today, we released our financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The press release is available on our website at www.krystalbio.com. We also filed our earnings 8-K and 10-Q with the SEC earlier today.
Joining me today will be Krish Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Suma Krishnan, President of Research and Development; Jennifer McDonough, Senior Vice President of Patient Access, Analytics and Operations; Christine Wilson, Senior Vice President and Head of US Sales and Marketing, and Kate Romano, Chief
Q2 2024 Krystal Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...