Q3 2024 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sean Cornett - Tyson Foods Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Tyson Foods' fiscal third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On this call, Tyson's President and Chief Executive Officer, Donnie King; and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Curt Calaway, will provide some prepared remarks followed by Q&A. Additionally, joining us today are Brady Stewart, Group President, Beef, Pork and Chief Supply Chain Officer; Melanie Boulden, Group President, Prepared Foods and Chief Growth Officer; Wes Morris, Group President Poultry; and Devin Cole, President, International and Golden McDonaldâs.



