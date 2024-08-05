Q2 2024 Enav SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Enav first half 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Daniele Tutino, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniele Tutino - Enav SpA - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us today on our first half 2024 results conference Call. I'm Daniele Tutino, Head of Investor Relations. Today, our CEO, Pasqualino Monti, will take you through our progress during the first half of this year. And then our CFO, Luca Colman, will cover in more detail the financial results, and we will then welcome your questions.



And with this, I will now hand over to our CEO, Pasqualino Monti.



Pasqualino Monti - Enav SpA - CEO



Thanks, Daniele, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for taking the time to join us today. Let's start with the key points about our first half results and our recent progress. We have