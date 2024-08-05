Q2 2024 CSX Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Briana, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the CSX Corporation second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Korn, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.



Matthew Korn - CSX Corp - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, Jill. Hello, everyone, and good afternoon, and welcome to our second-quarter earnings call. Joining me this afternoon are Joe Hinrichs, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Cory, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Kevin Boone, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer; and Sean Pelkey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In the presentation accompanying this call, you will find slides with our forward-looking disclosure and our non-GAAP disclosures for your review. With that, it is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Joe