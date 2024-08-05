Q2 2024 Zoominfo Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ZoomInfo Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jerry Sisitsky, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jerry Sisitsky - Zoominfo Technologies Inc - Investor Relations



Thanks, Amy. Welcome to ZoomInfo's financial results conference call for the second quarter 2024. With me on the call today are Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo; Cameron Hyzer, our CFO; and Graham O'Brien, who will become our interim CFO. After Henry and Cameron's remarks, we will open the call to Q&A. During this call, any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of US securities laws.



Expressions of future goals, including business outlook, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, including, without limitation, expressions using the terminology may, will, expect, anticipate and believe and