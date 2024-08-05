Q2 2024 Kemper Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Kemper's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Ena and I will be your coordinator today. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Michael Marinaccio, Kemper's Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Marinaccio, you may begin.



Michael Marinaccio - Kemper Corp - Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Kemper's discussion of our second-quarter 2024 results.



This afternoon, you'll hear from Joe Lacher, Kemper's President and Chief Executive Officer; Brad Camden, Kemper's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Hunton, Kemper's Executive Vice President and President of Kemper Auto. We'll make a few opening remarks to provide context around our second-quarter results, followed by a Q&A session.



During the