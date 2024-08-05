Q2 2024 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Tom Ward - Simon Property Group Inc - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations



Tom Ward - Simon Property Group Inc - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, Sherry, and thank you, all, for joining us this evening. Presenting on today's call are David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President; and Brian McDade, Chief Financial Officer.



We refer you to today's press release and our SEC filings for a detailed discussion of the risk factors relating to those forward-looking statements. Please note that this call includes information