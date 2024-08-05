Q2 2024 Teradata Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Matt, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Teradata Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions). I would like to hand the conference over to your host today, Chad Bennett, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may begin your conference.



Chad Bennett - Teradata Corp - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development



Good afternoon, and welcome to Teradata's 2024 second-quarter earnings call. Steve McMillan, Teradata's President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead our call today. Followed by Claire Bramley, Teradata's Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our financial results and outlook. Our discussion today includes forecasts and other information that are considered forward-looking statements.



While these statements reflect our current outlook, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that