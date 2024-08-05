Q2 2024 Palantir Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Ana Soro - Palantir Technologies Inc - Finance Team



Good afternoon. I'm Ana Soro from Palantir's Finance Team and I'd like to welcome you to our second-quarter 2024 earnings call. We'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after market close and posted on our Investor Relations website.



During the call, we will make statements regarding our business that may considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws, including statements regarding our third-quarter and fiscal 2024 results, management's expectations for our future financial and operational performance, and other statements regarding our plans, prospects, and expectations.



These statements are not promises or guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Information concerning those risks is available on our earnings press release distributed after the market closed today and in our SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.



Further, during the course