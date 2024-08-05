Q2 2024 Definitive Healthcare Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Matt Ruderman - Definitive Healthcare Corp - Chief Legal Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review Definitive Healthcare's financial results. Joining me on the call today are Kevin Coop, Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Booth, Chief Financial Officer.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements related to our market and future performance and growth opportunities, the benefits of our healthcare commercial intelligence solutions, our competitive position, customer behaviors and use of our solutions, our financial guidance, our planned investments, generating value for our customers and shareholders, and the anticipated impacts of global macroeconomic conditions on our business results and customers and on the healthcare industry generally. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions