Q2 2024 Yum China Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Yum China second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Florence Lip. Please go ahead.



Florence Lip - Yum China Holdings Inc - Senior Director - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining Yum China's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call on today's call, our CEO, Mr. Joey Wat, and our CFO, Mr. Andy Yeung.



I'd like to remind everyone that our earnings call and investor materials contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to future events and uncertainties.



Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC.



This call also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. We should carefully consider the comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliation of non-GAAP and