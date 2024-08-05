Q2 2024 Energy Fuels Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Mark Chalmers - Energy Fuels Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you for the introduction, Judy. And also, good morning, good afternoon wherever you joined this call from and thank you for joining the Q2 conference call of Energy Fuels today and webcast. We are always excited to discuss our results and significant accomplishments, and we continue to make major accomplishments every day. For those who cannot John join the call today will have replays of this presentation. It will be available for two weeks on our website starting later today or tomorrow.



Every quarter, I say we are making extraordinary progress on many fronts, and certainly this quarter is no exception. Energy Fuels is likely one of the biggest building success stories on decarbonization electrification.