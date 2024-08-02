Director John Replogle Acquires 1,996 Shares of Crocs Inc (CROX)

On August 2, 2024, John Replogle, a Director at Crocs Inc (CROX, Financial), purchased 1,996 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 7,064 shares.

Crocs Inc, known for its distinctive range of footwear for men, women, and children, has seen varied activities in insider transactions over the past year. The insider transaction history shows a total of 4 insider buys and 15 insider sells within the last twelve months.

Shares of Crocs Inc were priced at $123.96 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at approximately $7.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Crocs Inc is 9.37, which is below both the industry median of 19.45 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Crocs Inc is estimated at $130.74, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, John Replogle has increased his stake in the company by purchasing a total of 3,968 shares, with no recorded sales. This recent acquisition further solidifies his investment in Crocs Inc.

