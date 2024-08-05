PostNL NV (PSTNY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Parcel Growth and Improved Cash Flow

PostNL NV (PSTNY) reports a 6% increase in parcel volumes and significant cash flow improvements despite challenges in mail volumes and rising costs.

Summary
  • Parcel Volumes: Up 6%, with high growth from international customers.
  • Mail Volumes: Down 1.3%, but adjusted to almost 6% when excluding election-related mail.
  • Organic Costs: Increased by EUR38 million in Q2, expected to be around EUR155 million for the full year.
  • Normalized EBIT: Same as last year, with a slight revenue growth of 3%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Strong improvement compared to last year.
  • Dividend: EUR0.03 per share.
  • Revenue (Parcels): Increased, with a volume growth of 6%.
  • Revenue (Mail in the Netherlands): Increased due to price adjustments.
  • Cost Savings (Mail): EUR20 million in H1, expected to reach EUR40 million by year-end.
  • Interim Dividend: EUR0.03 per share, to be paid on August 26.
  • Sustainability-Linked Bond: EUR300 million issued with a 4.750% annual coupon.
  • Adjusted Net Debt: EUR514 million.
  • CapEx: Expected to be around EUR110 million for the full year.
  • Outlook (Normalized EBIT): Expected between EUR80 million and EUR100 million.
  • Outlook (Free Cash Flow): Expected between EUR0 million and EUR40 million.
Release Date: August 05, 2024

Positive Points

  • Parcel volumes increased by 6%, with significant growth from international customers.
  • Strong improvement in cash flow compared to the previous year.
  • Successful issuance of a sustainability-linked note.
  • Positive outcome in the Belgian court case, freeing the company from allegations.
  • Dividend payment of EUR0.03 per share.

Negative Points

  • Mail volumes declined by 1.3%, with a significant shift from 24-hour to non-24-hour mail.
  • Organic cost increases of EUR38 million in Q2, expected to reach EUR155 million for the full year.
  • Normalized EBIT remained flat compared to the previous year despite a 3% revenue growth.
  • Negative impact on margins due to an unfavorable product and customer mix.
  • High sick leave rates and labor costs continue to pressure the mail business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Why would EBIT be lower in Q3 and exceed expectations in Q4? Is it more top-line and volume-driven or cost-saving initiatives driven?
A: The phasing of the maturity of the measures taken is the main driver. Volume mix in Q3 might still be more reliant on cross-border. The full-year numbers on cost-saving initiatives are not a concern. (Pim Berendsen, CFO)

Q: Can you give more color on the parcel volume developments, especially the evolution throughout Q2 and the exit rates seen there?
A: The exit ratio rates on domestic were around 7% in March and continued into April and May, maybe even higher. However, June was significantly worse, mainly due to low fashion volumes. (Pim Berendsen, CFO)

Q: With the achieved EBIT in the first half and an indication of an EBIT loss in Q3, how might you achieve more than EUR80 million of profit in Q4?
A: A step-up in growth is expected, with measures to improve efficiency and utilize the network with the best possible yields. Additional cost measures on the indirect side will also contribute. (Pim Berendsen, CFO)

Q: What potential bridging measures are being explored for USO changes?
A: The ministry's letter in October will provide more guidance. We have made our view clear, advocating for a two-day delivery window and a financial contribution to bridging measures. (Herna Verhagen, CEO)

Q: Can you give more color on the bridge measures and what they consist of?
A: The ministry's letter in May mentioned changing the Universal Service Obligation to delivery within two days as an example. We advocate for a financial contribution alongside this change. (Herna Verhagen, CEO)

Q: What is driving the improvement in Spring's profitability?
A: Spring is leveraging more cross-border volumes and transitioning to a more e-commerce-related European business. (Pim Berendsen, CFO)

Q: Is the shift towards non-24-hour mail a consequence of the second price increase of the year?
A: The trend towards non-24-hour mail has been ongoing for the last 10 years and is not related to the recent price increase. (Herna Verhagen, CEO)

Q: Are there additional cost-saving measures on top of the already announced ones?
A: We consistently monitor top-line development and look for additional opportunities to further derisk the year-end result. (Pim Berendsen, CFO)

Q: Will there be extra costs in Q4 to prepare for the transition to a two-day delivery model?
A: The change will be gradual, with no significant one-off or project-related costs in preparation for the change within 2024. (Pim Berendsen, CFO)

Q: What makes you optimistic about consumer spending and the anticipated volume growth in the second half of the year?
A: The combination of market growth and stable or slightly positive market share, along with positive trends seen in previous months, supports the 2% to 4% domestic growth projection. (Pim Berendsen, CFO)

