Release Date: August 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Parcel volumes increased by 6%, with significant growth from international customers.

Strong improvement in cash flow compared to the previous year.

Successful issuance of a sustainability-linked note.

Positive outcome in the Belgian court case, freeing the company from allegations.

Dividend payment of EUR0.03 per share.

Negative Points

Mail volumes declined by 1.3%, with a significant shift from 24-hour to non-24-hour mail.

Organic cost increases of EUR38 million in Q2, expected to reach EUR155 million for the full year.

Normalized EBIT remained flat compared to the previous year despite a 3% revenue growth.

Negative impact on margins due to an unfavorable product and customer mix.

High sick leave rates and labor costs continue to pressure the mail business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Why would EBIT be lower in Q3 and exceed expectations in Q4? Is it more top-line and volume-driven or cost-saving initiatives driven?

A: The phasing of the maturity of the measures taken is the main driver. Volume mix in Q3 might still be more reliant on cross-border. The full-year numbers on cost-saving initiatives are not a concern. (Pim Berendsen, CFO)

Q: Can you give more color on the parcel volume developments, especially the evolution throughout Q2 and the exit rates seen there?

A: The exit ratio rates on domestic were around 7% in March and continued into April and May, maybe even higher. However, June was significantly worse, mainly due to low fashion volumes. (Pim Berendsen, CFO)

Q: With the achieved EBIT in the first half and an indication of an EBIT loss in Q3, how might you achieve more than EUR80 million of profit in Q4?

A: A step-up in growth is expected, with measures to improve efficiency and utilize the network with the best possible yields. Additional cost measures on the indirect side will also contribute. (Pim Berendsen, CFO)

Q: What potential bridging measures are being explored for USO changes?

A: The ministry's letter in October will provide more guidance. We have made our view clear, advocating for a two-day delivery window and a financial contribution to bridging measures. (Herna Verhagen, CEO)

Q: Can you give more color on the bridge measures and what they consist of?

A: The ministry's letter in May mentioned changing the Universal Service Obligation to delivery within two days as an example. We advocate for a financial contribution alongside this change. (Herna Verhagen, CEO)

Q: What is driving the improvement in Spring's profitability?

A: Spring is leveraging more cross-border volumes and transitioning to a more e-commerce-related European business. (Pim Berendsen, CFO)

Q: Is the shift towards non-24-hour mail a consequence of the second price increase of the year?

A: The trend towards non-24-hour mail has been ongoing for the last 10 years and is not related to the recent price increase. (Herna Verhagen, CEO)

Q: Are there additional cost-saving measures on top of the already announced ones?

A: We consistently monitor top-line development and look for additional opportunities to further derisk the year-end result. (Pim Berendsen, CFO)

Q: Will there be extra costs in Q4 to prepare for the transition to a two-day delivery model?

A: The change will be gradual, with no significant one-off or project-related costs in preparation for the change within 2024. (Pim Berendsen, CFO)

Q: What makes you optimistic about consumer spending and the anticipated volume growth in the second half of the year?

A: The combination of market growth and stable or slightly positive market share, along with positive trends seen in previous months, supports the 2% to 4% domestic growth projection. (Pim Berendsen, CFO)

