CLP Holdings Ltd (CLPHF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Developments

CLP Holdings Ltd (CLPHF) reports robust financial performance and strategic advancements in the first half of 2024.

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Operating Earnings Before Fair Value Movements: Increased by 22% year on year to nearly HKD5.7 billion.
  • Operating Earnings Per Share: Increased to HKD2.32.
  • Total Earnings: Up 18% to nearly HKD6 billion, representing HKD2.36 per share.
  • Dividend: Second interim dividend of HKD0.63 per share; total interim dividends per share declared in the first half were HKD1.26, same as last year.
  • EBITDAF: Increased by 17% to close to HKD13 billion.
  • Capital Investment: Over HKD10 billion, higher than last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Strong at HKD8 billion.
  • Local Electricity Sales in Hong Kong: Up by 2.6%.
  • Operating Earnings in Hong Kong: Almost HKD4.3 billion.
  • Operating Earnings in Mainland China: Nearly HKD1 billion, impacted by scheduled maintenance.
  • Operating Earnings in Australia: Positive HKD611 million, turnaround from a loss position.
  • Operating Earnings in India: Increased by 61% to over HKD200 million.
  • Group Cash Flow: Totaling HKD14 billion, with HKD9.3 billion of capital investments.
  • Credit Ratings: S&P and Moody's maintained investment grade ratings with stable outlooks.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong start to the year with solid growth in the group's earnings and improved results from EnergyAustralia.
  • Successful operational delivery with significant projects, including the 600 MW D2 unit in Hong Kong and the first fire at Tyler RFP in Australia.
  • Financial position remains strong with S&P maintaining investment grade credit rating and a stable outlook.
  • Operating earnings before fair value movements increased by 22% year on year to nearly HKD5.7 billion.
  • Continued progress in zero-carbon growth in China and India, with strong performances in power demand and electrification.

Negative Points

  • Intense competition in Australia resulted in a slight reduction in customer accounts.
  • Higher interest costs in Hong Kong and higher tax expenses slightly impacted operating earnings growth.
  • Reduced contribution from Mainland China due to major scheduled maintenance work at Daya Bay and Yangjiang nuclear plants.
  • Unplanned customer minutes lost in Hong Kong impacted by extreme weather and power supply incidents.
  • Ongoing intense retail competition and cost of living pressures in Australia may continue to affect margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Management, congratulations on your good first half results. For your Australian business, do you expect further margin expansions in the second half, and what will be the driver? Also, any updates on the potential disposal of your Australian business? Lastly, how much rental expense savings can we expect from your new headquarters in Kai Tak?
A: (Tung Keung Chiang, CEO) In the first half, we recovered high procurement energy costs, but intense competition offset some margin gains. We expect this competition to continue in the second half. Regarding the potential disposal, we are open to partnerships to fund required investments, similar to our joint venture in India. For the new headquarters, we plan to move in by December, and the current office will be used temporarily for renovations. Long-term usage is still under review.

Q: With the maintenance program finishing by the end of this year, is Yallourn still expected to retire by 2028? Also, can you explain the seasonality of your cash flows and any potential upside to the current development plan in Hong Kong?
A: (Tung Keung Chiang, CEO) Yallourn is still set to retire by 2028, and we are preparing the rehabilitation plan. For cash flows, our strong inflow this semester was due to high EBITDA and some timing reasons, like advance payments and deferred taxes. Regarding the Hong Kong development plan, we are executing the approved HKD52.9 billion plan. Any additional CapEx would depend on future requirements and discussions with the government.

Q: What's the outlook on long-term power prices in Australia's wholesale market, and how much of the improvement in the Australian business was contributed by gas-fired plants? Also, should we expect similar CapEx levels in Australia and Mainland China going forward?
A: (Tung Keung Chiang, CEO) Long-term power prices depend on supply and demand, and recent slow progress in renewable energy projects might keep prices elevated. (Alexandre Keisser, CFO) CapEx in China is expected to increase due to our development strategy, funded by project finance and equity. In Australia, development will be self-funded. Gas plants are crucial for our flexible capacity portfolio, and their contribution is expected to increase with more renewables coming in.

Q: Given the turnaround in the Australian business, can we expect dividends to grow in line with this improvement?
A: (Tung Keung Chiang, CEO) Our policy is to maintain a reliable and consistent dividend, targeting growth supported by business performance and financial sustainability. The Board will decide based on the company's financial condition.

Q: How did EnergyAustralia perform during the volatile New South Wales pool price event in May, and what impact will the HKD1,000 per household subsidy in Southeast Queensland have on your business?
A: (Tung Keung Chiang, CEO) Our generation plants performed well during the event, benefiting from it. The Queensland subsidy will be passed through to our customers, easing cost-of-living pressures and positively impacting our business.

