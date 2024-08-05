Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Growth and Margin Improvement

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) reports a 28% year-over-year increase in net sales and significant margin improvements in Q2 2024.

  • Net Sales: $235.3 million, up 28% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin: 45.9%, compared to 39.8% in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $35.1 million, an increase of approximately $26 million year-over-year.
  • Store Count: 27,497 stores, with 22% having multiple fridges in the US.
  • Fridge Placements: 790 fridges placed in Q2, totaling 35,602 fridges at retail.
  • Household Penetration: 12.8 million households, up 25% year-over-year.
  • High-Profit Pet Owning Households (HIPPOHs): Up 31% versus the prior year period.
  • Adjusted SG&A: 31% of net sales, compared to 34.9% in the prior year period.
  • Logistics Costs: 5.8% of net sales, a decrease of 220 basis points compared to the prior year period.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $42.4 million in Q2.
  • Cash on Hand: $251.7 million at the end of the quarter.
  • Capital Expenditures: $48.3 million in Q2.
  • Updated 2024 Net Sales Guidance: At least $965 million, growth of at least 26%.
  • Updated 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: At least $140 million.
  • Updated 2024 Capital Expenditures Guidance: Approximately $200 million.
Release Date: August 05, 2024

Positive Points

  • Freshpet Inc (FRPT, Financial) delivered its 24th consecutive quarter of net sales growth over 25%, demonstrating strong and consistent performance.
  • The company achieved a significant improvement in adjusted gross margin, reaching 45.9% in Q2 2024, up from 39.8% in the prior year period.
  • Freshpet Inc (FRPT) saw a 28% year-over-year increase in net sales for Q2 2024, driven entirely by volume growth.
  • The company reported a substantial increase in adjusted EBITDA, reaching $35.1 million in Q2 2024, up from $9 million in the prior year period.
  • Freshpet Inc (FRPT) continues to expand its retail presence, with 27,497 stores carrying its products and 22% of these stores having multiple fridges.

Negative Points

  • Freshpet Inc (FRPT) needs to prove consistent performance before adjusting its long-term targets, indicating some uncertainty in maintaining current growth rates.
  • The company faces capacity constraints, particularly in its rolls production, which could limit its ability to meet demand if new lines do not come online as planned.
  • Despite strong performance, Freshpet Inc (FRPT) still needs to achieve consistent results to support its 2027 targets, reflecting potential volatility in its operational environment.
  • The company is heavily reliant on the successful startup of new production lines to meet its sales guidance, posing a risk if there are delays or issues in commissioning these lines.
  • Freshpet Inc (FRPT) has significant capital expenditures planned, with $200 million projected for 2024, which could impact its cash flow and financial flexibility.

Q & A Highlights

Q: When it comes to the outlook for 2027, what guideposts are you looking for to potentially raise your targets? What gives you pause today?
A: (William Cyr, CEO) We feel good about our progress, especially on the operations side, but we operate in a volatile environment. We want to see consistent delivery at the rates embedded in our 2027 targets for a full year before considering any adjustments. Our growth rate will be driven by our ability to add capacity at a disciplined rate.

Q: Can you provide an update on your capacity versus sales for the next year or two?
A: (William Cyr, CEO) Historically, we've discussed total capacity, but now it's more about capacity for bags versus rolls. This year, our limitation has been on rolls, but with a new roll line starting up in Ennis, we will shift focus. We plan to add capacity steadily and improve utilization on existing lines to support our growth.

Q: Are you seeing a real change in consumer behavior towards larger pack sizes, or is it more reflective of your expansion in the club channel?
A: (William Cyr, CEO) While our club channel expansion contributes, we see a broader trend of consumers migrating to larger sizes. This behavior is typical for staples businesses where consumers seek value by buying in bulk.

Q: How are you viewing the impact of new direct-to-consumer frozen pet food players?
A: (Todd Cunfer, CFO) We monitor market entrants closely and are testing various direct-to-consumer models ourselves. We believe in our model's long-term potential and remain positive about our market position.

Q: What are the implications for capital deployment and cash flow if your growth rates continue beyond 2027?
A: (William Cyr, CEO) We plan capacity out to 2030 and beyond, focusing on maximizing existing sites. We don't foresee needing a new site within the 2027 window. Our cash generation should adequately support our capacity expansion needs.

Q: Can you provide more color on the media spend and consumer acquisition costs?
A: (Scott Morris, President & COO) Our media spend is designed to stay within our growth bounds. Despite a significant increase in media investment, our customer acquisition costs remain consistent with historical levels, demonstrating the potential of our strategy.

Q: What are the key drivers for your gross margin improvement, and can it be sustained in the second half?
A: (Todd Cunfer, CFO) Key drivers include improved input costs, yield, throughput, and quality costs. While we aim to maintain strong margins, new capacity coming online and additional shifts may add costs in the second half.

Q: How are you evolving your media strategy and messaging?
A: (Scott Morris, President & COO) Our "It's not dog food" campaign has been highly effective. We continue to expand our media placements, including sports, and test new opportunities to optimize our media spend and reach.

Q: How do you view the growth potential in non-tracked channels and digital sales?
A: (Scott Morris, President & COO) We see significant opportunities in non-tracked channels and digital sales, which are currently underdeveloped. We aim to drive substantial growth in these areas over the next 12 to 18 months.

Q: What is the outlook for adding second and third fridges in stores?
A: (Scott Morris, President & COO) The primary driver of growth will be adding second and third fridges in existing stores. Retailers recognize our productivity and margins, making additional fridges a compelling investment.

