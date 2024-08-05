ENAV SpA (FRA:ENV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Increased Traffic

ENAV SpA (FRA:ENV) reports a solid performance with significant increases in revenue, EBITDA, and traffic service units.

Summary
  • Revenue: EUR461.3 million, up 5.7% compared to the first half of 2023.
  • EBITDA: EUR99.9 million, up 5.5% with a margin of 21.6%.
  • EBIT: EUR42.7 million, up about 30% year on year.
  • Net Income: EUR23 million, up 25% compared to EUR18.4 million in the first half of 2023.
  • CapEx: EUR35 million, increased by 15% compared to the first six months of 2023.
  • Net Debt: EUR424 million, increased mainly due to dividend payment in May.
  • Free Cash Flow: EUR28.33 million, a solid increase from negative EUR3.2 million in the first six months of 2023.
  • En-route Traffic: 5.2 million service units, up 10.9% year on year.
  • Terminal Traffic: Up 11.5%, exceeding 500,000 service units.
  • Operating Costs: EUR361.4 million, up 5.7%.
  • Personnel Costs: Up 6.1%, mainly due to increased traffic and headcount.
  • Non-regulated Revenues: EUR15 million, with significant contracts in Kosovo, Cambodia, Libya, Kenya, Croatia, Romania, Dominican Republic, Fiji, and Tunisia.
Release Date: August 05, 2024

Positive Points

  • ENAV SpA (FRA:ENV, Financial) reported a solid performance in the first half of 2024, with total revenues reaching EUR 461.3 million, up 5.7% compared to the first half of 2023.
  • The company saw a significant increase in traffic, with en-route traffic service units up 10.9% year-on-year and terminal traffic service units up 11.5%.
  • EBITDA increased by 5.5% to EUR 99.9 million, maintaining a strong margin of 21.6%.
  • Net result improved by 25% year-on-year, standing at EUR 23 million compared to EUR 18.4 million in the first half of 2023.
  • ENAV SpA (FRA:ENV) confirmed double-digit growth in non-regulated revenues, driven by significant contracts in various countries including Kosovo, Cambodia, and Kenya.

Negative Points

  • Net debt increased to EUR 424 million, primarily due to the dividend payment in May.
  • Personnel costs rose by 6.1%, driven by increased variable remuneration and the renewal of the labor contract.
  • The balance for the first half of 2024 was negative EUR 25.3 million, slightly below the previous year.
  • Non-regulated revenues were EUR 3 million below the first half of 2023, mainly due to the absence of contributions from activities performed in Qatar.
  • The company faces ongoing negotiations with the regulator for the next regulatory period, which could impact future performance targets and tariffs.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of ENAV SpA (FRA:ENV) Earnings Call

Q: Considering that H1 revenues from non-regulated activities were EUR3 million below 2023's level, where would you expect to close the year without any further M&A or new contracts?
A: We are working hard on the non-regulated business and have been awarded several contracts globally. We expect double-digit growth in non-regulated revenues for 2024, as previously disclosed.

Q: Can you give us your expectations for traffic in the second half of the year and for 2025?
A: We are currently managing a high level of traffic, around 8% in July. We expect to confirm or update our 2024 traffic levels after the summer season, based on the final data.

Q: Why has the tax expense almost doubled year on year?
A: The increase is due to higher taxable income and the impact of deferred taxation, including the reversal of provisions and balance actualization.

Q: How much of the increase in variable employee remuneration is due to higher traffic volumes versus pay increases?
A: The increase is due to both higher traffic volumes and pay increases to enhance productivity and flexibility.

Q: Will you release a new guidance on traffic and EBITDA after the summer season?
A: We will wait until the next quarter to decide on updating our guidance, based on the summer period's performance.

Q: How do you see the impact of potential geopolitical escalation in the Middle East on your overall flight traffic?
A: We do not foresee a significant impact as we have limited exposure in the Middle East.

Q: Can you explain the accounting of the balance reversal from the pandemic period?
A: The balance reversal is mainly related to the inflation impact and the reversal of provisions from 2020 and 2021.

Q: Are there any new incentives at the European level to improve operational efficiencies and reduce disruptions?
A: The European Commission has set capacity targets along with cost efficiency targets to improve overall performance.

Q: Should we expect a similar trend in cash flow generation in the second half of the year?
A: We expect cash flow generation to increase, driven by higher traffic volumes and billing cycles.

Q: Will the traffic forecast for the next regulatory period be decided by the end of this year or the beginning of next year?
A: The traffic forecast will be decided by the end of this year or early next year, based on Eurocontrol's latest data and our internal analysis.

